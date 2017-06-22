Deep River Library Offers Children’s Programs Galore in July

by



DEEP RIVER — Deep River Children’s Library has assembled a huge array of entertaining programs for the month of July. The schedule is as follows:

July 5: Wiggle Bots @ 5:30 p.m.

Create a simple STEM project to take home! This program is best suited for ages 8 and up, but younger children may participate with a parent helper. Registration is required and limited to 8 participants. Sign up here: Wiggle Bot

July 6: Picnic Story Time @ 11 a.m.

Bring a lunch and hear some stories! In the Children’s Garden if the weather permits.

July 6: Get Growing with Seed Bombs @ 3 p.m.

Registration is required for this program. Make a simple recipe with friends. Best suited for kids 4-10. Limited to 10 participants. Register on Sign Up Genius: SEED BOMB

July 7: Yoga for Youngsters @ 10:30 a.m.

Join us for a special story walk yoga with Jen from Earth Friends Discovery. Perfect for the preschool set. Bring a mat or towel. Open to all, space providing.

July 12: Magic of Christopher @ 5:30 p.m.

Light comedy fuses with the mystery of magic as Christopher Hurlbert performs. This program is perfect for all ages and is free and open to all. No registration is required.

July 13: Picnic Story Time @ 11 a.m.

Bring a lunch and hear some stories! In the Children’s Garden if the weather permits.July 14: Pequot Sepos Nature Center @ 10:30 am. A live animal program that is perfect for the preschool set.

Friday, July 14: Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center @ 10:30 a.m.

A special visit with our animal friends presented by the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center. In their presentation, “Who Are The Animals in Your Neighborhood?” participants will learn about animals that are indigenous to the region. Learn about habitat and adaptations of Connecticut’s wildlife in this interactive program with live animals, specifically tailored to the preschool set. Older children welcome are also welcome to attend

July 19: Riverside Reptiles visits @ 5:30 p.m.

Get ready to encounter some creepy creatures when Riverside Reptiles visits with their ‘Jeepers Creepers’ show! We will get hands on with a variety of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and insects. This is an interactive program with live animals that is suitable for all ages. Free and open to all, no registration required.

July 20: Picnic Story Time @ 11 a.m.

Bring a lunch and hear some stories! In the Children’s Garden if the weather permits.

July 21: Mr. Gym will be rocking the library @10:30 a.m.

This is an interactive musical show best suited for preschool – grade 2.

July 26: Cedar Island Touch Tanks @ 5:30 p.m.

Let’s go for a journey under the sea when the Cedar Island Touch Tanks visits. Learn about the history of Long Island Sound and get hands-on with some of our native sea creatures that inhabit the water. This is an interactive program with live animals that is perfect for all ages and is free and open to all. No registration is required; just bring your interest in sea life.

July 27: Picnic Story Time @ 11 a.m.

Bring a lunch and hear some stories! In the Children’s Garden if the weather permits.

July 28: Baseball Story Time with Miss Elaine @ 10:30 a.m.

Join this special baseball-themed story time followed by an ice cream social to wrap up the library’s summer programming. A Yard Goats mascot has been invited to pop in for pictures. No registration is required. All are welcome.

For more information on any of these programs, call 860-526-6039 or email at drplchildrensdept@gmail.com

Programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Deep River Public Library. For more information, visit http://deepriverlibrary.accountsupport.com and click on our monthly calendar. Summer service hours are: Monday 1 – 8pm; Tuesday 10 am – 6 pm; Wednesday 12:30 – 8 pm; Thursday and Friday 10 am – 6 pm; and Saturday 10 am – 5 pm. *July and August, Saturday 10-am – 2pm.