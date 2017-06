by

OLD SAYBROOK — Join Acton Public Library for a session of Laughter Yoga¬†with Robert Rivest¬†Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m

Laughter Yoga combines interactive laughter exercises with deep, centering breaths and calming movements. It is a joyful way to connect with others and laugh your blues away! Best for ages 4 and up. This event is free and no registration is required.

Generously sponsored by the Friends of Acton.