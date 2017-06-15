Enjoy ‘Rhythm by the Rails’ Free Concert Series at Essex Steam Train Starting June 21 with ‘Southern Voice’

by

ESSEX — Summer fun at The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat kicks off with the first free concert in a three-part summer music series.

There’s “Rhythm by the Rails” this Wednesday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m., as we present the first show of our summer lawn concert series at the Essex Steam Train. Bring your blanket or lawn chair and cooler and join us for the modern country music of Southern Voice.

Mark your calendars for July 18 when we have the ever popular Beatles Forever center stage, and wrap up the summer with us on Aug. 23 with Rock Solid Alibi, playing great music from the 60s to 80s.

The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat is located at 1 Railroad Ave., Essex, CT. Follow signs for Parking / Free admission.