Essex Land Trust Hosts Annual Picnic & Concert, Tomorrow

ESSEX — The Essex Land Trust is once again holding its popular annual picnic concert on June 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Essex Main Street Park,. The event is open to all and is free of charge. Bring a picnic, blanket and chairs and find a spot in Essex’s Main Street Park. The music starts at 5:30 pm with the Essex Corinthian Jazz Band. Bring chairs, blankets and enjoy sitting back and relaxing with your picnic and BYO refreshments. Come early to enjoy the waterfront and cove views. Bad weather cancels.

Main Street Park has been a hub for the village of Essex since it was put together by volunteers and created for the benefit of the Town. It features a scenic spot in the middle of Main Street with a gazebo, benches and picnic tables, restroom facilities, the beautiful waterfront and cove views, a boat launch and municipal parking area.