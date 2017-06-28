Tomorrow, Essex Library Presents, ‘The Search for Life in Age of Exoplanets’

by

ESSEX — The recent explosion in our understanding of planets around other stars has accelerated the quest to find signs of life on these worlds. With so many potential places to look, astronomers are now on the cusp of measuring biological imprints in the atmospheres of other planets.

Wesleyan post-doctoral astronomy researcher Wilson Cauley returns to the Essex Library on Thursday, June 29, at 7 p.m. to talk about these efforts and some of the challenges facing the search for extra-solar life, as well as the ongoing missions in our own solar system.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is requested.

For more information or to register, call the Library at (860) 767-1560. The Essex Library is located at 33 West Ave. in Essex.