Essex Public Safety Day Scheduled for Sunday

by

ESSEX — The Town of Essex, Essex Fire Company and Essex Ambulance will host Essex Public Safety Day on Sunday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Essex Fire Headquarters, 11 Saybrook Rd.

Activities will include:

• Jaws of Life Extrication Demos

• Lucas CPR Demos

• Quick–Clot Bandaging Table

• Burn Boxes

• Stove Fire Prop

• Walking Wounded

• Helicopter “subject to availability”

• Mobile Command Vehicle

• Lenny & Joe’s Food Truck

This is a hands-on event. Come see and experience how you can become a part of the Town of Essex First Responder team!

Rain date is scheduled for June 18.