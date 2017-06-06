Learn All About Bubbles at Deep River Public Library, June 28; Registration Required

by



DEEP RIVER — Learn about the science of bubbles when the Connecticut Science Center visits Deep River Library on Wednesday, June 28, at 5:30 p.m. Discover how the shape of a wand can affect a bubble, get an up-close look on bubble plates, form bubble windows to learn about surface tension and uncover the secrets to a ‘no-pop’ bubble!

Registration is required for this program and limited to 25 participants. The recommended age is 5 and up. Sign up will be done through Signup Genius, which can be accessed from the Deep River Library home page, our Facebook or at the following link: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090a4da8ab23aafe3-connecticut.

Programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Deep River Public Library. For more information, visit http://deepriverlibrary.accountsupport.com and click on the monthly calendar, email the Children’s Department at drplchildrensdept@gmail.com or call the library at 860-526-6039 during service hours: Monday 1 – 8pm; Tuesday 10 am – 6 pm; Wednesday 12:30 – 8 pm; Thursday and Friday 10 am – 6 pm; and Saturday 10 am – 5 pm. *July and August, Saturday hours are 10 am – 2:00 pm.