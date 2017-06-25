Maple & Main Hosts Two Special Shows in July

by

CHESTER – Maple and Main Gallery, in addition to its Summer Exhibit, is hosting both a sculpture show and a two-woman show of paintings during July with receptions for both on Friday, July 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Selected sculptures created by members of the Society of Connecticut Sculptors will be on view in the main gallery where wine, cheese and desserts will be served July 7.

In the lower level of Maple and Maple there will be another party July 7 to herald in “Sharing the View,“ a two-women show in the Stone Gallery of new works by long-time gallery artists Linda DeStefanis and Barbara Rossitto.

July 7 is also First Friday in Chester when all the shops, galleries and restaurants are open late with special offerings. This First Friday also includes 10 Chester businesses, which operate outside the downtown, but will be set up in the town center from 5 to 7 p.m. with drawings, gifts and more.

Maple and Main Gallery, at One Maple Street, is open Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.; Friday from noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please visit the website, mapleandmaingallery.com to view works from the Summer Exhibit, the sculpture show and “Sharing the Vision.” 860-526-6065;mapleandmain@att.net. Visit on Facebook.