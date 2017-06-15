Mr. Gym Comes to Deep River Library, July 21

by

DEEP RIVER — Get movin’ and groovin’ to the musical stylings of Mr. Gym on Friday, July 21, at 10:30 a.m. Mr. Gym, aka Chris Keithan, is a certified gym/health teacher with 15 years experience in elementary education.

Kids will enjoy his interactive music and parents will love his positive messages about health, fitness and fun. This program is geared for children aged 2 to 8. Free and open to all, no registration required.

Programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Deep River Public Library.

For more information,visit http://deepriverlibrary.accountsupport.com and click on the monthly calendar, email the Children’s Department at drplchildrensdept@gmail.com or call the library at 860-526-6039 during service hours: Monday 1 – 8pm; Tuesday 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday 12:30 to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a’m. to 5 p.m. *July and August, Saturday 1 a.m to 2 p.m.