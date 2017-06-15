Organizers of Ivoryton’s Fourth of July Parade Invite Participants

by

The Ivoryton Fourth of July Parade Committee invites all who are interested in participating in this year's parade to sign up and march! Groups, organizations, businesses, individuals are welcome. March on foot, pull a wagon, ride a bike, drive a tractor or any other vehicle.

Musicians: we’d love to have you!

Animals: fantastic! Decorate in our nation’s red, white and blue and join the fun.

The 2017 4 th of July Parade will be held on Tuesday, July 4 . This year’s parade honors the Essex Ambulance Association Volunteers. Parade steps off at 10 a.m . A short ceremony follows the parade at the Ivoryton Park Gazebo.