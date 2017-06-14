Summer Show Opens at Maple & Main, June 24

by

CHESTER – The opening reception for the Summer Exhibit at Maple and Main Gallery is Saturday, June 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. when newly created works by 55 artists will be shown.

Wine and a variety of appetizers will be served and live music will be played by Alan James, an accomplished musician and artist from Deep River who is also showing his watercolors in the show.

The artists featured in the Summer Exhibit are from all corners of Connecticut and beyond and their work ranges from luminous landscapes to abstract multimedia works. The show runs through September 3.

“Summer Tides,” a solo show of beach, water and marine scenes by Rhode Island artist Vanessa Piche is on view in the Stone Gallery through June. There is a small, special exhibit of paintings in the main gallery by Bob Dietz who will do a demonstration of pastel painting Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Maple and Main Galley, at One Maple Street, is open Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.; Friday, noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mapleandmaingallery.com; 860-526-6065; mapleandmain@att.net. Visit the gallery on Facebook and Instagram.