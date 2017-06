by

CENTERBROOK — Centerbrook Cemetery, 37 Westbrook Rd., Centerbrook will be holding a free Gravestone Cleaning Workshop on Sunday, June 25, at 2 p.m. (In case of heavy rain, the date will be Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m.)

Participants should bring an eight-ounce bottle, soft bristle brush and toothbrush. Plastic gloves are optional.

Non-toxic cleaning agent will be provided.

For additional information, contact Isobel Allen @ 860-767-8167.