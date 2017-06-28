Three Chester Residents Honored in 60 Over 60 Awards

by

Three Chester residents were recently honored with 60 Over 60 Awards. They are Lee Howard, Phyllis McDowell, and Nancy Smith. This is the first year the awards have been presented to honor Connecticut citizens over age 60 who make a difference in the lives of others or in their communities. The 60 Over 60 award was created by Duncaster as a way to showcase the lives of people 60 or better, who continue to have a unique impact on their world. Howard, McDowell, and Smith were celebrated at a reception on the Duncaster campus in Bloomfield.

Howard is a life-long leader in greater access to the arts for all. Lee has worked with local arts councils and alliances across the country to develop their technical services, and with advocacy and arts programs throughout the country.

McDowell has changed the lives of those with mental health issues and those who care for the environment. She and several volunteers from the Mental Health Association of New Haven launched Fellowship Place, a socialization program for psychiatric patients.

Smith is a writer, an editor, and a connector of people. She is an active member of the Susan B. and William K. Wasch Center for Retired Faculty at Wesleyan University.

Duncaster began their search for 60 Over 60 on January 1. It received nominations of remarkable individuals from throughout Connecticut. “Our state has so many extraordinary people who are 60 or better, so we were not surprised at the number of nominations we received. Clearly there are many people who wanted to recognize people 60 or better for their continued accomplishments,” says Carol Ann McCormick, VP Sales and Marketing at Duncaster. “We’ve all heard of 40 Under 40 awards that highlight the successes of this group of people. We thought it was high time to recognize the ongoing inspiration and achievement of those 60 or better. We were delighted with the response to it.”

