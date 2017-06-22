Registration Still Open for Tri-Town Youth Services’ Summer Co-op Sessions, Start Monday

by

TRI-TOWN — Tri-Town Youth Services will kick off its Summer Co-op 2017 open to 7th, 8th and 9th graders with Session 1 running June 26-29 and Session 2 running July 10 to 13. Each day will start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. at Tri-Town Youth Services, 56 High St., Deep River.

Session I includes trips to: June 26 – Empower; June 27 – Bowling and Lyman Allen Museum; June 28 – Hammonasset Beach and Meigs Point Nature Center; June 29 – Brownstone.

Session II includes trips to: July 10 – Bushy Hill Nature Center; July 11 – Ocean Beach; July 12 – Launch Trampoline Park and Laser Tag; July 13 – Lake Compounce.

The cost per session is $225. and $200. For additional sibling. Registration forms are available throughout the tri-town region at elementary schools and at John Winthrop Middle School. These programs are open to students entering grades 7, 8 and 9 who live in Chester, Deep River, and Essex.

For further information, call Tri-Town Youth Services at 860-526-3600 or visit www.tritownys.org