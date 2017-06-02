‘Up in the Attic,’ Essex Art Association’s 2017 Elected Artists’ Member Exhibition on View Through June 24

by

ESSEX — The June show at the Essex Art Association (EAA) is the Elected Artists’ Exhibition “Up in the Attic.”

The exhibit’s opening reception is Friday, June 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. The show runs June 3-24. The EAA Gallery is located at 10 North Main Street, Essex, CT. Gallery hours: 1-5 pm daily, closed Tuesdays. For more information visit essexartassociation.com or call 860-767-8996.

Essex Art Association Elected Artists have distinguished themselves by having works accepted in three separate juried art shows within a five-year period, meaning their work passed through the stringent entrance requirements of at least three qualified judges.

The exhibit theme evokes images of boxes of old photographs, a rocking horse and a dollhouse, or maybe a sewing machine. Stored and forgotten treasures found up in the attic make us remember and dream. How can we capture what was the past?

The exhibition awards juror, Melanie Carr, is a Connecticut based artist who received her MFA from the College of Art and Design at Lesley University in 2011. Carr began her studies in visual art after serving in the United States Navy as an Operations Specialist onboard the USS Willamette (AO-180) in Pearl Harbor, HI.

After 10 years at the New Britain Museum of American Art, her most recent role as Curator of New Media, she is now Adjunct Professor at Central Connecticut State University where she teaches drawing. Carr has work in the collections at the New Britain Museum of American Art, The Loomis Chaffee School, and the Boston Public Library, as well as many private collections. See more at: www.melaniecarr.com

$1900 will be awarded to exhibiting artists for their work in various media, plus one EAA artist will be given a solo exhibit in the Exit Gallery during our 2018 gallery season.

The Exit Gallery exhibit, “When the House Needs Cleaning I Paint,” showcases paintings by LAYNE.

LAYNE describes her art practice thus, “From early on I knew that making art would be a path I would follow. I am a graduate of the Hartford Art School of the University of Hartford and have been practicing the canvas ever since. My subjects vary and I have been told that they depict a dialogue. All things encountered in my life are absorbed, stored and will often surface in a painting. Feeling for my subject is foremost or it is simply paint on a surface.”

She continues, “Most recently a few blotches of color will suggest something and I run with it. It takes a strong sense of composition and a compelling palette. This is a new-found freedom and it is most welcome. At the end of the day a bit of recognition feeds the soul!”