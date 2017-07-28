Bingo is Back at the Estuary Council Thursdays, Doors Open 5:30pm

by



OLD SAYBROOK — Beginning June 15 and continuing through Nov. 9, Bingo is back at The Estuary Council of Seniors, Inc. (ECSI) and open to all ages. Game play begins at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Estuary Council is located at 220 Main Street in Old Saybrook.

Join in on the fun for this weekly event. Admission, including game package, is $12 per player. Cash prizes with the progressive jackpot maximum payout of $1,000 (increases $100 each week.)

For more information, call 860-388-1611 or visit www.ecsenior.org