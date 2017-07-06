It’s ‘First Friday’ Tomorrow, Celebrate ‘The Rest of Chester’ From 5 to 7pm

by

CHESTER — ‘The Rest of Chester’ will be celebrated at “Biz Bash,” tomorrow on First Friday, July 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. when businesses from outside the downtown will set up on Main Street with giveaways, demonstrations and drawings.

Come visit with an alpaca farmer, a picture framer and an art therapist or take a turn on a gym’s treadmill, get a brush out from a hair stylist, enjoy chocolate chip cookies, watch a demonstration of camp songs and more.

Meanwhile, all the restaurants, shops and galleries in the center will be open late with special offerings.

There are two art opening receptions that night at Maple and Main Gallery for a pair of shows running through July: Sharing the Vision, a two-woman show of new paintings by long-time gallery artists Barbara Rossitto and Linda DeStefanis in the Stone Gallery and a show of sculptures by the Connecticut Society of Sculpture in the main gallery.

At Blackkat Leather, well-known local basket maker Sosse Baker’s work will be featured and wine and snacks will be served. Strut Your Mutt will also be serving wine.

Lark is highlighting Olivia Engel, a jewelry designer from West Hartford while

L&E will be selling dollar oysters at the bar and serving a First Friday French Cocktail.

Refreshments will be served at the Historical Society’s Museum at the Mill and visitors will be able to see the new exhibit, Three Chester Notables.

Bastille Day (July 14) is being kicked off at The Perfect Pear with 14 percent off while porcelain and ceramic ware and samples of a red, white and blue bundt cake will be available.

To celebrate its one year anniversary in town, The French Hen will be serving special sips, bites and sale and at Dina Varano Gallery, new jewelry designs by Dina and a new line of porcelain by Elizabeth Benotti will be introduced.