CT River Conservancy Launches Source to Sea Jump-In Journey, Celebrating 65 Years of Success

AREAWIDE – To celebrate its 65th anniversary, the Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC), formerly Connecticut River Watershed Council, is traveling the length of the Connecticut River this month to celebrate the many successes that have significantly improved the health of New England’s great river. Just as importantly, this Journey will lay out the work still to be done to meet the legal requirements and public expectations to make our rivers truly clean and full of life.

The Source to Sea Jump-In Journey begins at the source of the Connecticut River near the Canadian border on July 15 and ends at the Long Island Sound on July 30. The Source to Sea Jump-In Journey is an opportunity for everyone who loves our rivers to join CRC in speaking up for our rivers.

The public is invited to join the Source to Sea Jump-In Journey at events celebrating the many ways people use, enjoy, and take sustenance from their rivers. These events include opportunities to directly engage with important issues as well as have fun and celebrate. Opportunities include boating events as well as joining Splash Mobs, ‘flash mob’ style events where groups of river fans will jump in the river to publicly show support for their rivers. To learn more or follow the Journey online, visit www.ctriver.org/s2sjourney.

“Our rivers have come a long way,” says CRC Executive Director Andrew Fisk. “This Journey is retracing a trip taken by one of our trustees in 1959. Back then, they wore gas masks and scooped sludge from the river to highlight pollution problems. On this Journey, we have the pleasure of highlighting how clean our rivers have become and all the awesome ways people use our rivers for recreation. But our rivers still face challenges every single day. Our job is to find environmental problems and help solve them.”

The important work that remains to be done includes:

Removing deadbeat dams and making flood ready culverts to connect habitat and protect infrastructure

Restoring migratory fish populations so that millions of fish return each year

Fighting roll-backs of environmental regulations that protect our rivers, streams and lakes

Investing in aging and outdated water and wastewater infrastructure

CRC Executive Director Andrew Fisk and his wife Karen will make the trip down the Connecticut River.

The two most local events on the itinerary are as follows:

Saturday, July 29

What: 43rd Connecticut River Raft Race & Splash Mob

Where: Portland, CT

Details: 10am – 2pm, 43rd Annual Connecticut River Raft Race, Race begins at Gildersleeve Island and ends at the Portland Riverside Marina

Large community event with very creative rafts being raced.

What: Bass Fishing

Where: Salmon River boat launch E. Haddam, CT (Rt 149, E Haddam Moodus Road)

Details: 4:00 – 8:00 pm

Sunday, July 30

What: Onrust Cruise with CT River Museum

Where: Connecticut River Museum, Essex, CT

Details: 4 – 8pm, Join Connecticut River Museum and Connecticut River Conservancy to celebrate the completion of the Source to Sea Jump In Journey, food & drinks provided.

Sunset sail to the Sound on the historic Onrust, a replica of Dutch explorer Adriaen Block’s 1614 vessel, the first European ship to sail up the Connecticut River

What: Kayak the Salmon River & Pizza Party, Splash Mob

Where: Haddam, CT

Details: Paddle 10am – 12pm, Pizza Party 12 – 2pm

The remainder of the itinerary is as follows:

Sunday, July 16

What: Hike to the source of the Connecticut River, 4th Connecticut Lake to launch the journey

Where: Pittsburg, NH

Monday, July 17 to Wednesday, July 19

What: Paddle the upper reaches

Where: Canaan, VT to Guildhall, NH

Thursday, July 20

What: Pontoon Boat trip & Splash Mob

Where: Hanover, NH

Friday, July 21

What: River Parade & Community Paddle, Splash Mob

Where: Lyme, NH / Thetford, VT

Details: Launch from Orford, NH boat ramp, Paddle 1:30-3:30pm, Celebration at 599 River Road Lyme, NH 3:30-4:30pm. Lyme Town Band will perform on boats on river joined by flotilla of paddling friends.

Saturday, July 22

What: Reception & Community Conversation

Where: Windsor Welcome Center, 3 Railroad Ave., Windsor, VT

4-6pm, Walking tours of Windsor river recreation projects.

What: Float with the Kennetticut River Pigs & Splash Mob

Where: Cornish to Claremont, NH

Details: Paddle Launch at11am, near the Cornish-Windsor covered bridge.

Sunday, July 23

What: Riverboat Cruise with Tribal Leaders

Where: Northfield Mtn Recreation Facility, 99 Millers Falls Rd, Northfield, MA

Details: 12:45 – 3pm, Cruise departs from Riverview picnic area dock.

David Brule from Nolumbeka Project (MA), Roger Longtoe Sheehan Chief of Elnu Abenaki tribe (VT), and Rich Holschuh of VT Commission for Native American Affairs will speak about the Native American history of the river and their vision for its future.

What: Scuba Diving & Splash Mob

Where: Brattleboro, VT

Monday, July 24

What: Honor David Deen’s Retirement with CRC

Where: Whetstone Station, Brattleboro, VT

Details: 4-7pm, Recognize David Deen’s retirement after 19 years as River Steward with CRC and welcome new River Steward, Kathy Urffer.

Tuesday, July 25

What: Waterskiing at the Oxbow & Splash Mob

Where: Easthampton, MA

Wednesday, July 26

What: Watch a Dragon Boat Race & Splash Mob

Where: Northampton Community Rowing & Connecticut River Greenway Park, 80 Damon Road,Northampton, MA

Details: Approx 5:30 – 7pm, Watch a dragon boat challenge race with the Paradise City Dragon boat team and several of our local officials and community members. Learn relationship to Cancer Connection.

Thursday, July 27

What: Rowing Flotilla & Splash Mob

Where: Holyoke to Springfield, MA

Details: Time TBD, Rowing activities start at Holyoke Rows, 25 Jones Ferry Rd in Holyoke, and finish at Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club at the North Riverfront Park, 121 West Street, Springfield, MA.

Friday, July 28

What: E. Windsor American Heritage River Commission Paddle & Picnic

Where: East Windsor, CT

Details: Approx. 2 – 6pm, Launch at Kings Island boat ramp in Enfield, CT. End paddle & picnic at Volunteer Park in E. Windsor, CT.

Paddle with an active group of local citizens who have worked to maintain the legacy of the American Heritage River designation of the CT River

What: Air-boating with Conte Refuge

Where: Enfield & Hartford, CT

Since 1952, Connecticut River Conservancy has been the voice for the Connecticut River watershed, from source to sea. We collaborate with partners across four states to protect and advocate for your rivers and educate and engage communities. We bring people together to prevent pollution, improve habitat, and promote enjoyment of your river and its tributary streams. Healthy rivers support healthy economies. To learn more about CRC, or to make a contribution to help protect the Connecticut River, visit www.ctriver.org.