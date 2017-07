by

DEEP RIVER — Join the Children’s Librarian for a special Picnic Story Time at Deep River Public Library on the following Thursdays — July 6, 13, 20, and 27 — at 11 a.m. Bring a blanket and a lunch, and listen to stories and interactive songs.

This event will take place in the Children’s Garden, weather permitting and is drop-in with no registration required.

All ages are welcome.