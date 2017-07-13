Deven Spear Named Chief Innovation Officer at ‘Overabove’ in Essex

by

ESSEX — Deven Spear has joined Connecticut-based Overabove as the strategic marketing firm’s Chief Innovation Officer.

Former managing partner of Spear Consultants Ltd. and CEO and founder of BrightDoor Systems,

Inc., Spear previously partnered with the Overabove team on successful sales and marketing

engagements including Homestead Preserve in Virginia and New Hampshire’s Mount Washington

Resort.

“Joining Overabove gives me a great opportunity to apply the lessons I’ve learned in real estate

sales and marketing to a wide variety of Overabove clients,” comments Spear, who notes the firm is

also developing targeted strategies for Fortune 500 high-tech companies.

In addition to cultivating new business opportunities for Overabove, Spear is closely involved in

Overabove’s work on strategic marketing for Wildlight, a new community being developed by

Rayonier’s community development subsidiary Raydient People + Places.

“Overabove was built for the way people consume information today,” states cofounder and

principal John Visgilio, “and digital is changing everything.” Hiring Deven to focus on marketing

technology is another step in the firm’s continuing evolution as a disruptive marketing leader, he

notes.

Editor’s Note: Overabove is a full-service strategic marketing firm located in Essex, Conn. The company was built from the start for the way people consume information today.