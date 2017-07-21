July 28, 2017

You are here: Home / Departments / Community / Diabetes Screening Ongoing at the Estuary Council, 2nd & 4th Wednesdays

Diabetes Screening Ongoing at the Estuary Council, 2nd & 4th Wednesdays

July 21, 2017 by

OLD SAYBROOK — The Estuary Council of Seniors offers diabetes testing for people age 50 and over twice a month at their facility at 220 Main St. Old Saybrook.

Testing is done by a registered nurse, fasting is required and no appointment is necessary.

Testing is available on the 2nd Thursday of each month from 7:30 – 9am and the 4th Wednesday of each month from 7:30 – 9am. There is no charge for this service, donations are welcome.

For additional information call the Estuary Council at 860-388-1611 x 202

Share
Filed Under: Community