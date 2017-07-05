‘Southern Voice’ Perform in Essex Park & Rec. Summer Concert Series, July 11

by

ESSEX — Essex Park and Recreation is excited to be able to offer another great set of bands this year for their 2017 Summer Concert Series. Hosted on alternating Tuesdays at The Ivoryton Green and Wednesdays at The Essex Main Street Park, concerts take place at 6:30 p.m. from June 27 through Aug. 16.

Admission is free to all. Note the location carefully as the venue changes each week.

On Tuesday, July 11, at the Ivoryton Green, Southern Voice will have everyone dancing with their mix of modern country, rock and pop.

On Wednesday, July 19, at the Essex Main Street Green, celebrate 50 Years of Park and Rec with a kid’s concert with entertainer and musician, T-Bone, and face painting starting at 5:30 p.m. River of Dreams will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

The Long Island Sound Band offers an energized and dynamic performance that an audience can’t help but enjoy, when they rock the Ivoryton Green on July 25.

Chester natives, The Meadows Brothers are brothers with an American Folk and Rock ‘n Roll sound. They will perform on Aug. 2, at the Essex Main Street Green.

The following week, another great set of locals, U.H.F. will be making the best soulful Rock, Funk, Reggae and Blues music they can make on Aug. 8 at the Ivoryton Town Green.

The concert series will conclude with a performance from Blues on the Rocks, bringing their dynamic and enthusiastic mix of Blues, R&B, Motown, and Rock sure to get you up and dancing to Essex Main Street Park on Aug. 16.

For more information on the Summer Concert Series or Park and Rec. programs, visit https://www.facebook.com/SXParkandRec. You may also contact Park & Rec. by email at recreation@essexct.gov or call the office at 860-767-4340 x148.