Essex Republicans Endorse Candidates for Municipal Election

ESSEX — At their Tuesday, July 25, caucus Essex Republicans endorsed the following candidates for this fall’s municipal election:

First Selectman – Vincent Pacileo

Selectman – Bruce Glowac

Town Clerk – Joel Marzi

Town Treasurer – Bruce MacMillian

Tax Collector – Megan Haskins

Board of Finance – Keith Crehan

Board of Finance – Phil Beckman

Essex Board of Education – Judie McCann

Region 4 Board of Education – DG Fitton

“We have a very strong slate of experienced candidates,” said Bruce MacMillian, Chairman of the Essex Republican Town Committee. “Our goal is to make Essex thrive as a safe, business friendly, and educationally minded town. This slate will accomplish that goal.”

The Essex Republican Town Committee (ERTC) meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month in Room A at the Town Hall. All Republicans are welcome to attend.

The municipal election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.