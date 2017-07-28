Essex Republicans Endorse Candidates for Municipal Election

ESSEX — At their Tuesday, July 25, caucus Essex Republicans endorsed the following candidates for this fall’s municipal election:
- First Selectman – Vincent Pacileo
- Selectman – Bruce Glowac
- Town Clerk – Joel Marzi
- Town Treasurer – Bruce MacMillian
- Tax Collector – Megan Haskins
- Board of Finance – Keith Crehan
- Board of Finance – Phil Beckman
- Essex Board of Education – Judie McCann
- Region 4 Board of Education – DG Fitton
“We have a very strong slate of experienced candidates,” said Bruce MacMillian, Chairman of the Essex Republican Town Committee. “Our goal is to make Essex thrive as a safe, business friendly, and educationally minded town. This slate will accomplish that goal.”
The Essex Republican Town Committee (ERTC) meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month in Room A at the Town Hall. All Republicans are welcome to attend.
The municipal election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.