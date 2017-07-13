Join Essex Land Trust for a Butterfly Garden Party, Thursday

by

ESSEX — The Essex Land Trust (ELT) invites the public to join them for an early evening exploration of ELT’s butterfly habitat on Thursday, July 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Cross Lots Preserve, 40 West Avenue, Essex. Anne Penniman will speak about this project and how everyone can do their part in promoting butterflies.

This 1200 square foot bed created in May 2016 includes 850 plants comprising 22 different varieties of perennials and shrubs. The emphasis is on native plants including hyssops, milkweed, indigo, coneflower, asters and many more.

The area includes good forage plants for the caterpillars that will encourage the butterflies to stay rather than just visit. And the selection of plants is also designed to provide a good sequence of blooms across the seasons. The habitat is located on the field that is beside the stonewall rising from the parking lot.

Bring your favorite beverage. Snacks will be provided. Rain date is Thursday, July 27.