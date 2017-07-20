Leif Nilsson Hosts ‘The Meadows Brothers’ at ‘Concert in the Garden,’ July 27

by

CHESTER — Leif Nilsson hosts a Thursday evening ‘Concert in the Garden,’ Thursday, July 27, from 7 to 9 p.m., featuring The Meadows Brothers at the Spring Street Studio and Gallery at 1 Spring St, Chester Center. Arrowhead will open the show.

Ian and Dustin Meadows have been playing music together for most of their lives. In 2011, they made the decision to leave the band they were playing in, and strike out on their own as a duo. Their distinct brand of roots music draws inspiration from a huge list of influences; combining Folk, Blues, Country, and Rock n’ roll genres into what The Boston Globe calls “An engagingly twangy sibling sound all their own.”

The brothers’ original songs; which they typically write together, have been praised for their emotive, relatable lyrics and memorable hooks. Several of their tunes have won awards, and been covered by international acts.

For more information about tThe Meadows Brothers, visit this link.

This monthly concert series highlights eclectic international singer/songwriter artists from cool jazz to blue grass.

Gates open half hour before the show — first come first seated. Seating is Bistro Style in the amphitheater. The concert will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.

A $20 donation is appreciated. The event is BYOB – pack a picnic and bring your own wine or beer or buy it across the street at the Chester Package Store.