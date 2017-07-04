Marshview Artists Exhibit in Marshview Gallery Through July

by

OLD SAYBROOK — The Marshview Artists are a talented group of seniors who gather together on Tuesday mornings at the Estuary to paint and enjoy their passion for art. While skill levels vary, many belong to local art societies and have won prizes for their work.

Using a variety of mixed media, watercolors, acrylics, and oils, they paint what interests them. For some, it’s flowers, for others it’s landscapes. Whatever they work on, they are able to critique each other in a friendly way which has led to friendships and also encouraged individual growth.

The group looks forward to this opportunity to showcase their work in the Estuary Marshview Gallery and hopes art lovers will drop by to see the exhibit and take time to visit.