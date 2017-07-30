Opera Devotee Kuslan Offers ‘Don Giovanni’ Lecture at OS Library, Sept. 30

by

OLD SAYBROOK — Opera devotee and popular dynamic lecturer on operatic topics, James Kuslan, will present an informative program on Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” on Sept. 30 at the Acton Public Library, 60 Old Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook, CT., 11 a.m. This event is free, and sponsored by the Guild of Salt Marsh Opera. Kuslan will recap the plot of the opera and provide sound clips to highlight the music.

Kuslan is a graduate of Yale University’s School of Drama and has been a voice scout in the United States for the German classical recording giant, Deutsche Grammophon. He contributed the essays that accompany the DVD releases of the Metropolitan Opera’s productions of Lucia di Lammermoor and Don Pasquale, both starring Anna Netrebko.

Salt Marsh Opera will present Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” on Friday and Sunday, Oct. 13 and 15, at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St. Old Saybrook.