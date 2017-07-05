Pettipaug Sailing Academy Teaches Young Sailors Their Craft

by



ESSEX — The staff of the Pettipaug Sailing Academy is currently in the throes of teaching over 300 young students how to sail a sailboat. Instruction occurs mainly in sailboats on the water.

Although a staff member cruises around in a motor boat, when students capsize their sailboats, it is their responsibility whenever possible to right the vessel, climb on board and start sailing again.

Initially, many of the boats capsize but after a few embarrassing dunkings, the sailing students quickly learn their preference is to sail rather than capsize!

Some more photo highlights of the Petttipaug Sailing Academy’s Class of 2017 follow.