Ride the Riverboat, Fend Off the Pirates in an Evening of Swashbucklin’ Fun, Aug 2 & 3

ESSEX — Yo-ho-ho, thar’ be pirates on that thar’ Riverboat!

Will Captain Paul be able to save the passengers on the Becky Thatcher Riverboat from the nefarious band of pirates known as the Saybrook Swashbucklers?

Join the Essex Steam Train folk for an exciting journey on the “high seas” of the Connecticut River on Aug. 2 and 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. to find out!

Your family won’t want to miss this plunderous adventure– packed with pirates, scallywags and sprogs, lads and lassies in distress, sea shanties, gold doubloons, and one heroic captain, who it is to be hoped can save the day … and there’ll be plenty o’grog to be sure for sale at the bar for the grown-ups.

Seats are limited so brush up on your pirate speak and order your tickets today!

X marks the spot at www.essexsteamtrain.com or call 860-767-0103.