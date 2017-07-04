Run ‘Four-on-the Fourth’ in Chester Today! Registration Opens at 7am

by

CHESTER — The 39th Annual Four-on-the Fourth Road Race sponsored by the Chester Rotary will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, July 4.

The race will start at 9 a.m. tomorrow and early registration takes place today, Monday, July 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. Race day registration will be from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Registration will be held at St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 48 Middlesex Avenue, Chester.

On-line pre-entry is encouraged through www.Active.com. Teams must pre-register on-line.

Pre-registered runners may pick up their packets either during early registration on Monday or on race day. Information for this year’s event and a link to www.Active.com are available at the club’s website, www.chesterrotary.org.

Chester Rotarians are dedicated to providing funding and service to local, national and international charitable organizations. All proceeds from this event support these causes.