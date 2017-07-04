July 5, 2017

You are here: Home / Towns / Chester / Run ‘Four-on-the Fourth’ in Chester Today! Registration Opens at 7am

Run ‘Four-on-the Fourth’ in Chester Today! Registration Opens at 7am

July 4, 2017 by

In this 2016 Al Malpa photo,  runners in last year’s ‘Four on the Fourth’ are seen at the start of the popular race.

CHESTER — The 39th Annual Four-on-the Fourth Road Race sponsored by the Chester Rotary will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, July 4.

The race will start at 9 a.m. tomorrow and early registration takes place today, Monday, July 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. Race day registration will be from 7 to 8:30 a.m.  Registration will be held at St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 48 Middlesex Avenue, Chester.

On-line pre-entry is encouraged through www.Active.com.  Teams must pre-register on-line.

Pre-registered runners may pick up their packets either during early registration on Monday or on race day.   Information for this year’s event and a link to www.Active.com  are available at the club’s website, www.chesterrotary.org.

Chester Rotarians are dedicated to providing funding and service to local, national and international charitable organizations.  All proceeds from this event support these causes.

Share
Filed Under: Chester, Top Story