Set Sail to Save Lives! Essex Corinthian YC Supports Leukemia Cup Regatta, Aug. 25-26

by



ESSEX – The Essex Corinthian Yacht Club is proud to join Duck Island Yacht Club, North Cove Yacht Club and Brewer Pilot’s Point Marina in supporting the 2017 Leukemia Cup Regatta in Eastern Long Island Sound.

The annual Leukemia Cup Regatta will be held on Aug. 25 and 26, consisting of a Skippers Meeting and cocktail reception on Friday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at the North Cove Yacht Club in Old Saybrook, followed by the regatta in Eastern Long Island Sound on Saturday, Aug. 26, concluding with a post-race party with live music at Brewer Pilot’s Point Marina that same evening.

The Leukemia Cup Regatta is the perfect way to combine the joy of sailing and raising funds for the lifesaving work of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). Sailors who enter their boats in the regatta are eligible to win great prizes, including a chance to participate in the Fantasy Sail in Annapolis this coming fall with Gary Jobson.

Jobson is the National Leukemia Cup Chairman, as well as being a world-renowned America’s Cup sailor and sports commentator. He became chairman in 1993, and 10 years later, was diagnosed with lymphoma. In his own words he “became a beneficiary of the research advances I had helped support”, and is cancer-free today.

The Leukemia Cup Regatta is an important event in support of blood cancer research, as well as all related areas of assistance for patients and their families.

The post-race party is open to the interested public: everyone, no matter whether you are a sailor or not, is invited to attend and find out more on how we can help support the lifesaving work of LLS. Party tickets are available online.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor of the Leukemia Cup, refer to the contact information below.

For more information, to register for the 2017 Connecticut Leukemia Cup Regatta on Aug. 26, or to purchase tickets to the Post-Race Party at Brewer Pilot’s Point Marina in Westbrook, visit: www.leukemiacup.org/ct or email: mailto:leukemiacup2017@essexcorinthian.org