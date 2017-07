by

The Estuary Council of Seniors at 220 Main St Old Saybrook is offering a trip on Sunday, Sept. 17, to New York’s Botanical Gardens at a cost of $115 per person.

The tour includes: roundtrip motor-coach transportation, lunch at Ann & Tony’s Restaurant, admission to the NY Botanical Gardens, all taxes and gratuities (including driver and tour director.)

For more information, stop by the Estuary Council at 220 Main St., Old Saybrook for a flyer or call 860-388-1611 ext.204.