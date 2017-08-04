Asch Retires from Cappella Cantorum After 47 Years, Holt Appointed New Music Director

by

AREAWIDE — Co-founder, music director, and conductor of Cappella Cantorum, Barry B. Asch, has announced his retirement from the Cappella Cantorum MasterWorks Chorus. Asch has conducted the MasterWorks Chorus for 47 years during which time over 65 major choral works have been performed.

The inaugural performance was March 1970 with Schubert’s Mass in E Flat. Asch formed the popular Cappella Cantorum Men’s Chorus in 1977, and the SummerSings series in 1987. Both events still continue.

The Eighth Annual Messiah Sing or Listen in 2016 at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center was nearly filled to capacity. This favorite holiday tradition was conducted and organized by Asch. ‘The Kate’ will host the ninth annual event on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.

Group sessions and vocal classes have been offered to Cappella members with renowned soprano Patricia Schuman and tenor Brian Cheney.

Asch began Cappella Cantorum’s European Concert Tours in 1981. The tours are currently organized by member Patricia Hill of Madison.

A highlight of Cappella Cantorum was performing five concerts at Carnegie Hall, New York City with Mid-America Productions. This opportunity was initiated by Asch.

Cappella Cantorum has represented 20 communities throughout southeastern Connecticut.

Simon Holt, artistic director of Salt Marsh Opera and director of music at The First Congregational Church of Old Lyme will be the new music director of the Cappella Cantorum MasterWorks Chorus.