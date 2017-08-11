Community Music School & ‘Savour’ Present Summer Concert Tonight; All Welcome

by

CENTERBROOK – Bring your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a summer evening concert presented by Community Music School (CMS) in partnership with Savour Café & Bakery. The concert will be held Friday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. outside CMS and Savour at Spencer’s Corner, and will benefit CMS music therapy programs, scholarships, and community outreach. It will also provide exposure for young artists.

Be sure to stop into Savour during the concert to get a bite to eat.

Any musician under the age of 22 is encouraged to sign up to perform, whether involved at CMS or not. All genres and types of groups and solos are welcome.

To register to perform, email info@community-music-school.org with your name, age, phone number, and pieces you would like to perform. There is a limit of two pieces per performer. All acts must be approved by CMS.

There is a $5 sign up fee for performers, and the concert will be free of charge and open to the public. At-will donations are gratefully accepted.

For additional information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/256253234861296/ or call CMS at 860-767-0026.

Editor’s Note: Community Music School offers innovative music programming for infants through adults, building on a 34 year tradition of providing quality music instruction to residents of shoreline communities. CMS programs cultivate musical ability and creativity, and provide students with a thorough understanding of music so they can enjoy playing and listening for their entire lives. Learn more at www.community-music-school.org or call (860)767-0026.