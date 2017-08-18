Essex Art Association Hosts “Wild and Crazy” Late Summer Show; Opening Reception, Aug. 25

by

ESSEX — “Wild and Crazy” is the last open show of the Essex Art Association’s 2017 season. Open shows tend to have a large variety of art subjects and styles for gallery visitors to enjoy. The show’s theme “Wild and Crazy,” encourages artists to let their imaginations take charge and create art that surprises with its originality and style!

Monetary prizes totaling $1,800 will be awarded in addition to the prestigious Exit Gallery Award which offers the winning artist a solo exhibit in the Art Association’s Exit Gallery during the next gallery season.

The exhibit’s Public Reception is Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, 6-8 pm. The show runs August 26 to September 16. The EAA Gallery is located at 10 North Main Street, Essex, CT. Gallery hours: 1-5 pm daily, closed Tuesdays. For more information visit essexartassociation.com or call 860-767-8996.

The Exit Gallery show, “Scars, Wounds and Other Insults,” is a display of artwork by Ellen Gaube. Gaube received a BFA with a major in Painting and a minor in Art History from Lyme Academy College of Fine Art. Gaube exhibits regularly in national and international shows and has received awards for her drawings.

Show juror Eileen Eder received her MFA from the New York Academy of Art. Eder has won numerous prizes for her work in competitions both locally and nationally, and exhibits widely. For more information on Eder, visit www.eileeneder.com