Essex Zoning Gives Unanimous Approval to Proposed Waterfront Marina, Restaurant

ESSEX — Essex Boat Works, LLC and Carlson Landing LLC received a unanimous vote of approval on the proposed application for the Carlson Landing Project at the Essex Town Zoning Commission Meeting held on Monday, Aug. 21.

At the meeting, three applications were approved: an application for a Special Exception to construct a new building for marina and accessory restaurant along with accessory site work; an application for Special Exception to allow a restaurant as an accessory use as a marina located at a lot known as Assessor’s Map 47, Lot 21-1, Main Street, Essex; an application for Coastal Area Management site plan review for vacant property known as Assessors Map 47, Lot 21-1.

Diana Gregory, Controller at Essex Boat Works, commented, “The approval of the Carlson Landing, LLC project confirms the vision that we and our community members have for our town. We are grateful for all of the support that we have received from our community and look forward to sharing our new waterfront marina and restaurant with our local residents and visitors from out of town. We thank the Essex Zoning Commission for their work and cooperation with the many partners on the project to ensure the application met the requirements of the town.”

Christopher Dobbs, Executive Director of the Connecticut River Museum, added, “The Museum is pleased to have a new neighbor. We feel that many of our concerns were addressed throughout the public hearing processes and look forward to working with Essex Boat Works in the future.”

A.J. Shea Construction of Essex, CT has been contracted for the Carlson Landing project and expects to break ground in the coming month upon the final written approval and as permitting allows. The 7000 square foot, two-story marina/office building and restaurant is the first restaurant to be developed on the Essex waterfront in over 20 years. The restaurant, accessed by Main Street will feature waterfront indoor and outdoor dining with an occupancy of 55.