Hear All About New England’s Clam, Lobster Shacks at Essex Library,Thursday

ESSEX — Ask any seafood lover and they’ll tell you that there is nothing like New England’s fish and shellfish, especially the lobsters. Moreover, the seafood from New England makes up the basis for one of the region’s authentic cuisines.

Think of chowder, lobster rolls, and fried clams. Still need to get your summer seafood fix?

Join us at the Essex Library on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. to hear local author Mike Urban talk about the best clam shacks and lobster shacks on New England’s coast from Connecticut to the Canadian border. His illustrated talk will be followed by a book signing with copies of his books available for purchase.

Urban is an award-winning food and travel writer and a regular contributor to Yankee Magazine. He is the author of four books: Lobster Shacks, Clam Shacks, The New England Seafood Markets Cookbook, and The New England Diner Cookbook. He lives in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. He and his wife have four grown children.

This program is free and open to the public. Call the Essex Library at (860) 767-1560 for more information or to register. The Essex Library is located at 33 West Avenue in Essex.

