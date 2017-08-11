Hear ‘Elison Jackson’ Play at Acton Library at 4pm Today

by

OLD SAYBROOK — Next up in Acton Public Library’s Summer Concert Series is Elison Jackson, fronted by Acton’s very own former Young Adult/Reference Librarian, Sam Perduta. The concert will be held Friday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 5 p.m. This event is free and open to all.

Originally out of New Haven, Elison Jackson now comes to Connecticut by way of Philadelphia, Pa. Their homegrown garage-folk sound is imbued with thoughtful reflective lyrics combined with a creative flair.

Preview some of “I Do Believe She Flew Out the Drainpipe,” at elisonjackson.bandcamp.com.

Spare acoustic lines and haunting vocals won the band a Connecticut Music Award for “Song of the Year” for their single titled “2009,” and the New England Music Award for “Songwriter of the Year” in 2015.

Come enjoy an afternoon of original songs by the band on Friday, Aug. 11.