August 27, 2017

You are here: Home / Towns / Chester / Leif Nilsson Hosts ‘Old Dog New Trick’ at ‘Concert in the Garden,’ Thursday

Leif Nilsson Hosts ‘Old Dog New Trick’ at ‘Concert in the Garden,’ Thursday

August 23, 2017 by

‘Old Dog New Trick’ will play a ‘Concert in the Garden’ on Aug. 31 at Spring Street Gallery.

CHESTER — Leif Nilsson hosts a Thursday evening ‘Concert in the Garden,’ Thursday, Aug. 31, from 7 to 9 p.m.,  featuring Old Dog New Trick at the Spring Street Studio and Gallery at 1 Spring St, Chester Center. Arrowhead will open the show.

This monthly concert series highlights eclectic international singer/songwriter artists from cool jazz to blue grass.

Gates open half hour before the show — first come first seated. Seating is Bistro Style in the amphitheater. The concert will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.

A $20 donation is appreciated. The event is BYOB – pack a picnic and bring your own wine or beer or buy it across the street at the Chester Package Store.

Share
Filed Under: Chester, Newsletter, Top Story