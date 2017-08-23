Leif Nilsson Hosts ‘Old Dog New Trick’ at ‘Concert in the Garden,’ Thursday

by

CHESTER — Leif Nilsson hosts a Thursday evening ‘Concert in the Garden,’ Thursday, Aug. 31, from 7 to 9 p.m., featuring Old Dog New Trick at the Spring Street Studio and Gallery at 1 Spring St, Chester Center. Arrowhead will open the show.

This monthly concert series highlights eclectic international singer/songwriter artists from cool jazz to blue grass.

Gates open half hour before the show — first come first seated. Seating is Bistro Style in the amphitheater. The concert will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.

A $20 donation is appreciated. The event is BYOB – pack a picnic and bring your own wine or beer or buy it across the street at the Chester Package Store.