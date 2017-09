by

AREAWIDE — Madhatters Theatre Company is registering for their December production of ‘Scrooged, with a twist.’ Registration is open to students age 6-18 years. Rehearsals begin on Saturdays in September at Lyme’s Youth Service Bureau in Old Lyme.

Performance week is Dec. 11-17 at Chester Meeting House in Chester. Registration is open through Sept. 8.

For further information and to register, email: madhattersctc@aol.com or call (860) 395-1861 www.ctkidsonstage.com/madhatt erstheatrecompany