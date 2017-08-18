Six Free ‘Lifelong Learning’ Lectures Announced at Chester Village West

by

CHESTER — Chester Village West, an independent senior living community, continues its Lifelong Learning Program with six free-and-open-to-the-public lectures in September, October and November. The program, in its fourth season, is in partnership with the Wesleyan Institute for Lifelong Learning and Middlesex Hospital. A Q&A and reception with light refreshments will be held after each program.

Registration is required. To register for one or more programs, call 860.322.6455, email ChesterVillageWest@LCSnet.com or visit https://www.chestervillagewestlcs.com/lifestyle/calendar-of-events/.

Chester Village West is located at 317 W. Main St., Chester, CT 06412.

The fall schedule of lectures is as follows:

Wednesday, September 6, 4 p.m.

Working with a Hospitalist

John D. Machado, D.O., Chief of Hospital Medicine, Middlesex Hospital

Dr. Machado will address the following in his talk about hospital medicine, discharge planning and care coordination: What is a hospitalist? Residency training for hospitalists. A history of the specialty of hospital medicine. How will a hospitalist work with you once you are admitted to the hospital? How our interdisciplinary team works. Discharge planning. How to coordinate care with your primary care provider.

Wednesday, September 13, 4 p.m.

The Origins of Modern Art, Part 1: Planting the Seeds of Impressionism

Richard J. Friswell, M.Ed., M.Phil.

Associate Director, Wesleyan Institute for Lifelong Learning

It is difficult to have a true appreciation for French Impressionism without first considering the far-reaching political and social climate that gave rise to the movement. This lecture will explore the eighty-year period leading up to the appearance of the first series of Impressionist paintings shown in public, in 1874. Beginning with the French Revolution and the reign of Napoleon Bonaparte, the discussion will trace a series of events in French cultural history, making it possible for a small artistic community to feel safe challenging the power elite—both in government and among society’s taste-makers.

Tuesday, October 3, 4 p.m.

What is Most Important to You When It Comes to Health Care?

Melanie Cama, MSN, RN, Middlesex Hospital Director of Palliative Care Services

Play “Go Wish,” an interactive game that will help uncover your health care wishes. Throughout your life you have hopes, dreams and wishes. Melanie Cama will help you identify your wants and needs and determine how you can make your health care wishes come true—even as you face challenges.

Friday, October 20, 4 p.m.

The Origins of Modern Art, Part 2:

The Influence of French Impressionism on American Art

Richard J. Friswell, M.Ed., M.Phil.

Associate Director, Wesleyan Institute for Lifelong Learning

The word ‘Impressionism’ continues to strike a chord with art enthusiasts, even decades after the last impressionist painting was created. What few have a full appreciation for is the unusual and surprising ways in which impressionist techniques gained a foothold in France, and how that message was carried back to the U.S. in the earliest years of the 20th century. This lecture will examine the global dynamics that unfolded in the mid-1800s, impacting on artistic styling in France; and, by extension, how those “new ways of seeing” were eventually exported to America—and Connecticut in particular.

Monday, November 6, 4 p.m.

The Women’s Playwright Initiative in Connecticut

Laura Copland, Director of Play Development, the Ivoryton Playhouse

Laura Copland’s talk will provide an overview of the Women Playwrights’ Initiative she founded, now in its second season. The Initiative develops new one-act plays by and about women and the issues that shape their lives. It provides a safe, nurturing environment for play development, and culminates in a staged reading festival. In February/March 2018 the festival Passion, Power, Prose: Women Playwrights’ Initiative will once again feature interactive talkbacks with the playwrights, directors, actors, and audience. The presentation will cover some recurring themes of this year’s submissions. Using two of the plays from last year, the residents will read scenes and discuss acting approaches.

Monday, November 13, 4 p.m.

Some Paradoxes of Wellbeing

Karl Scheibe, Ph.D., B.S.

Professor of Psychology, Emeritus, Wesleyan University

Director Emeritus, Wasch Center for Retired Faculty, Wesleyan University

Wellbeing has recently moved to center state of psychologists’ field of attention. This is in part a reaction to the traditional focus of psychology on problems of human suffering. But research on this topic has turned up some fascinating contradictions. Pleasure and pain do not accumulate in the same way, revealing a curious asymmetry in our emotional lives. Paradoxes of wellbeing are conspicuous, not the least of which is the observation that older people manifest an unexpected level of satisfaction with their lives.

