St. John’s Hosts 75th Annual Rummage Sale, Oct. 20 & 21

ESSEX — Once again it’s time to come down to Essex and ‘RUMMAGE!” Visit the 75th Annual RUMMAGE SALE at St. John’s Episcopal Church and find the treasures you have long been seeking.

The Sale will be on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20, and 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a huge sale – this year there are lots of excellent furniture, small appliances, clothing – modern and vintage, books, etc., including hundreds of items under $10.

Come across a real fashion find in the Boutique. “Essex Attic” has exceptional treasures and of course there is really cool costume jewelry. The Silent Auction is just remarkable.

Cider and donuts will be available, and on Saturday there will also be a bake sale, plus hot dogs.

The Church is located at the corner of Main & Cross Streets, Essex, CT 06426 – opposite the park. For more information call the church office at: 860-767-8095