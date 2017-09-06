Cappella Cantorum Concert Registration Scheduled for Monday

by

AREAWIDE — Registration and first rehearsal for Cappella Cantorum’s 2017 Christmas concert will be Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. at John Winthrop Middle School, 1 Winthrop Rd., Deep River. No auditions are required.

All are welcome to join Cappella Cantorum and its new director, Simon Holt, to prepare for the Dec. 2 concert. Holt is also the artistic director of the Salt Marsh Opera and director of music at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme. He joins Cappella in its 48th year.

The program will feature Bach’s Cantata #140 (“Sleepers Wake”), Rutter’s “Gloria” and Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Christmas Carols.”

Registration fee is $40; music is $20. Late registration will be Sept. 18, same time and place. Use the rear entrance.

For more information or to register in advance, visit www.CappellaCantorum.org.