CT River Museum Issues Call for Actors, Production Crew; Auditions Monday

AREAWIDE — The Connecticut River Museum is looking for a variety of volunteer actors to help with the 2017 production of Haunted River. Auditions will take place on Sept. 6 and 11 between 4:45 and 6:15 p.m. Available parts are for adults and children (ages 10 and up). Roles include actors for seven-minute scenes, theatrical tour guides, and musicians. No prior acting experience is necessary. Rehearsals will be held on Wednesday nights and run from Sept. 20 through Oct. 18 with a dress rehearsal on Oct. 25 and evening performances on Oct. 27, 28, and 29 from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Also needed is production crew. Positions include stage crew, prop and scene fabricators, and costumers.

For more information and to arrange an audition, call the Connecticut River Museum at 860-767-8269 x122 or send an email to kperkins@ctrivermuseum.org.

The Connecticut River Museum is located in Essex, Conn., and is the only museum dedicated to the study, preservation and celebration of the cultural and natural heritage of the Connecticut River and its Valley. The recreation of Adriaen Block’s ONRUST, the first vessel to explore and chart Long Island Sound and the Connecticut River, is on display and available for cruises through Oct. 14.

The Museum is located at 67 Main St., Essex and open seven days per week, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Columbus Day. After Columbus Day the Museum is closed on Mondays. Visit online at www.ctrivermuseum.org.