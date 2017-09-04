Deep River HS Hosts Native American Exhibit at Stone House, Sept. 16-17

by

DEEP RIVER — In conjunction with Deep River Family Day activities on Saturday, Sept. 16, the Deep River Historical Society (DRHS) will present an exhibition at the Stone House, 245 Main St. Deep River. This is a guided exhibition titled Native American Harvest and will be available for viewing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 from 2 to 4 p.m. during the regular open hours of the Stone House.

Richard Kalapos, trustee of DRHS and town historian, will be discussing the relationship that the Native Americans had with their environment and how the forest, waterways and sea provided them with all their wants. Through their relationship with nature, they felt as one with their surroundings. The forest was, in today’s terms, their grocery store, hardware store and pharmacy.

This is a multi-generational program so drop by and bring the whole family to explore the heritage of our first Americans. Come and learn about the unique relationship they had with their world and find out about the foods that nourished them.

For further information contact, Richard Kalapas at (860)-526-3254 or Sue Wisner at (860) 526-9103.