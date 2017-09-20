High Holy Day Services Continue at CBSRZ

by

CHESTER — At Congregation Beth Shalom Rodfe Zedek (CBSRZ), in Chester, CT, on Jewish holidays, High Holy Days – Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur – are major highlights every year, with beautiful music led by Cantor, Belinda Brennan and our Choir, inspiring teachings from our religious and spiritual leader Rabbi Marci Bellows, and lay people within the CBSRZ community, as well as special services and activities for children and young families.

The schedule for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur is as follows:

Erev Rosh Hashanah: Wednesday, September 20, 7:30 pm; Rosh Hashanah morning service, Thursday, September 21, 9:30 am, Children’s service 2:30 pm; second day of Rosh Hashanah, Friday, September 22, 9:30 am, Kol Nidre, Friday, September 29, 7:30 pm. Yom Kippur, Saturday, September 30, morning service 9:30 am, Children’s service 2:00 pm, afternoon Yizkor, Neilah, 3:30 pm. Communal break-the-fast will be at the conclusion of services. All are welcome.

For information regarding tickets, contact the CBSRZ office or visit cbsrz.org. Congregation Beth Shalom Rodfe Zedek is located at 55 East Kings Highway in Chester.