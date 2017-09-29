Final Day to Enjoy Ivoryton Farmers Market This Season, Sept. 30

by

ESSEX — The Ivoryton Village Farmers Market is turning seven! Each Saturday starting at 10 a.m., the Ivoryton Green will be bustling with vendors showcasing Connecticut-grown products and prepared foods, creations from local artisans and crafters, and live music every week.

Each week. June 17 thru Sept 30, seasonal produce, meats, fish, cheeses, milk, ice cream, garlic, maple syrup, honey, coffee, flowers, shrubs, jams and jellies, bakery items and more will be available. Between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., families are invited to visit Ivoryton, shop the market and enjoy live music playing each week in the Gazebo. New this year is our once a month, Lawnapalloza, free fun games for the whole family.

Sponsored by the Ivoryton Village Alliance, and located next to the iconic Ivoryton Playhouse, the mission of the Ivoryton Village Farmers Market is a simple one – to bring the farm to your table. Market Manager David Sousa says, “We offer fresh, locally grown food to our customers, and it’s a great way for everyone to learn about where their food comes from.”

More information at www.ivorytonfarmersmarket.com.