Join the Fun! Scarecrow Festival Set For Oct. 14 in Essex, Voting Continues Through Oct. 29

ESSEX — The scarecrows are coming!

The Essex Board of Trade will host the annual Scarecrow Festival on Saturday Oct. 14. Local merchants and community organizations as well as individual residents and families all contribute life-size straw figures for the event. The goal is to have enough scarecrows for all the lampposts on Main Street in Essex and Ivoryton.

Judy Heiser of the Essex Board of Trade notes, “It’s never been a problem to get them; people are really enthusiastic about this.” The scarecrows come in all sorts of garbs, from lacy wedding dresses to Cub Scout uniforms from the local troop. Restaurants often make chef scarecrows. Heiser described the scarecrows fashioned by the Essex Hardware, which has put several straw men in front of its building, as “a bit gory, very interesting, and very hardware store-ish.” This year there are themes as well: Best Town Spirit, Most Creative, Most Beautiful, Most Original, and Scariest.

The scarecrows need to be delivered to Jim D’Alessio at J. Alden Clothiers on Essex Main Street by Oct. 4. Once they are installed, everyone is encouraged to visit and vote for their favorites! Ballots are available at participating merchants in town. Scarecrow voting will take place until Oct. 29, with winners announced on the 31st.

Scarecrow Festival Activities

On Oct. 14 from 12 to 4 p.m., there will be music, games, food and activities all along Essex’s Main Street. As you stroll the street and enjoy the scarecrows be sure to:

Drop in to Main Street Park for a bowl of the Congregational Church’s chili and music (10:00-2:00) from the Shiny Lapel Trio (12:00-1:30) ;

Enjoy a Revolutionary Ale at the Griswold Inn Tap Room and take home a complimentary pint glass;

Hear folk singer Larry Kaplan from 2 to 3:30 p.m. outside Toy’s Ahoy;

Play games on the lawn at the Connecticut River Museum;

Enjoy a cannoli from Cannoli on the Run food truck;

Browse the Village Shops, and more!

The Essex Board of Trade includes virtually every type of business within the three villages that comprise Essex Township. The EBOT organizes many of the events in Essex that have been family traditions for years. The EBOT also supports numerous non-profit organizations by offering them low cost memberships and assists them in their various events and causes. For more information about the Essex Board of Trade, its programs, and members, visit essexct.com.

