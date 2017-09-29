In Tight Contest, Valley-Old Lyme Swim Team Ultimately Falls to H-K

by

On Sept. 28 at Haddam-Killingworth, the co-op swim team of Lyme-Old Lyme and Valley competed against Haddam-Killingworth. Despite a strong performance by Old Lyme-Valley, Haddam-Killingworth won the meet in the end with a score of 76 to 61.

Valley/Lyme-Old Lyme placed first in the following races:

-medley relay (Kim Beradis, Kaeleigh O’Donnell, Lily Cox, and Connie Pan)

-200 yard freestyle (Lily Cox)

-200 yard individual medley (Kaeleigh O’Donnell)

-100 yard freestyle (Connie Pan)

-500 yard freestyle (Lily Cox)

-200 yard freestyle relay (Kim Beradis, Kaeleigh O’Donnell, Lily Cox, and Connie Pan)

-100 yard backstroke (Kim Beradis)

-100 yard breaststroke (Kaeleigh O’Donnell)

Haddam-Killingworth came first in the 50 yard freestyle (Kiera Bragdon).

Valley/Lyme-Old Lyme notched second in the 50 yard freestyle (Connie Pan).

Valley/Lyme-Old Lyme divers Anna Donato and Britney Detuzzi earned Honorable Mentions in the 50 yard freestyle coming in respectively 5th and 6th.