Presentation on ‘Wangunks and Connecticut’s Indigenous Communities,’ Wednesday

by

ESSEX — Learn about the rich histories of Connecticut’s first land stewards, vibrant Native Indian cultures just before and after European contact. Dr. Lucianne Lavin’s lecture will focus particularly on the Wangunks, a populous, powerful tribe with homelands on both sides of the Connecticut River Valley. This lecture is co-sponsored by the Essex Land Trust, the Essex Historical Society, the Deep River Historical Society and the Deep River Land Trust. The program takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Essex Town Hall, 29 West Avenue.

Lucianne Lavin is Director of Research and Collections at the Institute for American Indian Studies, a museum and research and educational center in Washington, CT. She is an anthropologist & archaeologist who has over 40 years of research and field experience in Northeastern archaeology and anthropology, including teaching, museum exhibits and curatorial work, cultural resource management, editorial work, and public relations.

Dr. Lavin is a founding member of the state’s Native American Heritage Advisory Council and Editor of the journal of the Archaeological Society of Connecticut. Dr. Lavin is a Connecticut born resident, having lived much of her life in the lower Housatonic River Valley.